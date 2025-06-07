Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Trading Up 27.3% – Here’s Why

Commerce Resources Corp. (CVE:CCE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 27.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 428,950 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the average daily volume of 170,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.52.
Commerce Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for rare earth elements, as well as tantalum and niobium deposits. Its principal properties are the Eldor property comprising 244 claims that covers an area of approximately 11,475 hectares located in northern Quebec; and the Blue River Tantalum/Niobium property situated in the Blue River region of the Kamloops Mining District of British Columbia.
