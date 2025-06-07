Unigold (CVE:UGD) Trading Up 36.4% – Here’s Why

Unigold Inc. (CVE:UGD – Get Free Report) was up 36.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 602,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 318% from the average daily volume of 144,091 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Unigold Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$34.28 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.27.

About Unigold

Unigold Inc, a junior natural resource company, focuses on exploring and developing gold projects in Canada and the Dominican Republic. The company also explores for copper, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds an 100% interest in the Neita property covering an area of 21,031 hectares in the Dominican Republic; and the Candelones Oxide project situated in the Dominican Republic.

