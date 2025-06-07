The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Position Trimmed by Stokes Capital Advisors LLC

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,091 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 3.4% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup raised TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (up from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Up 0.9%

TJX stock opened at $128.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.18 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

