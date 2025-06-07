Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stock Holdings Raised by OLIO Financial Planning

OLIO Financial Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $13,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Realta Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

VOE opened at $162.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $156.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

