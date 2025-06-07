Independence Bank of Kentucky Acquires 1,026 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $1,018,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $723,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,623,000. Finally, Gemsstock Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% during the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after buying an additional 213,400 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ opened at $529.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $332.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $483.20 and its 200 day moving average is $501.88. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $402.39 and a 12-month high of $540.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

