Radnor Capital Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NEE. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9%

NYSE:NEE opened at $72.16 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.64.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

