Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 1.2% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at $3,149,754,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60,610.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,419,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,203,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,346 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,083,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,604,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,444 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,905.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 903,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $469,889,000 after acquiring an additional 858,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 68,617.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 762,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $396,810,000 after acquiring an additional 761,649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $570.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $605.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 3,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $532.52, for a total transaction of $2,010,263.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $5,759,736.32. This represents a 25.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE:TMO opened at $401.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $420.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $495.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $390.50 and a twelve month high of $627.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.23 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

