Intellectus Partners LLC Buys 605 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,070 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitlin John LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in NIKE by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading lowered their target price on NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NIKE from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.26.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.46 per share, for a total transaction of $502,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,726.18. The trade was a 36.78% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 0.2%

NKE stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its 200-day moving average is $69.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 9.98%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 53.16%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.