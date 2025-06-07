Successful Portfolios LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Successful Portfolios LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Successful Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,620,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,751,000 after acquiring an additional 23,351,829 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,130,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,843,000 after acquiring an additional 536,918 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,835,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,538,000 after acquiring an additional 438,475 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $258,750,000. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,203,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,566,000 after acquiring an additional 211,246 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.59 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.2046 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

