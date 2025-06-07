Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Down 27.7% – Here’s What Happened

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (LON:WIZZ – Get Free Report) shares were down 27.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,195 ($16.17) and last traded at GBX 1,209.48 ($16.36). Approximately 6,614,458 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 521% from the average daily volume of 1,065,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,674 ($22.65).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 2,300 ($31.11) to GBX 2,400 ($32.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at Wizz Air

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,554.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,499.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,582.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Andrew S. Broderick purchased 595 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,414 ($19.13) per share, with a total value of £8,413.30 ($11,381.63). Corporate insiders own 25.73% of the company’s stock.

Wizz Air Company Profile

Wizz Air, one of the most sustainable European airlines, operates a fleet of over 220 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the financial year ending 31 March 2024.

