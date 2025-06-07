Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $550.66 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $514.10 and a 200-day moving average of $533.61.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

