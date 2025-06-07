WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,811 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 2.3% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $113.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.47 and a 200-day moving average of $105.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DIS. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.75.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

