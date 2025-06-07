Perkins Coie Trust Co Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co cut its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in American Tower by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 378,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,438,000 after buying an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,102,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in American Tower by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 388,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,252,000 after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in American Tower by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 42,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Bank of America began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $212.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.09 and a 200-day moving average of $202.78. The company has a market capitalization of $99.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $172.51 and a 52 week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

