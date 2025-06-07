Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Sells 271 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,700 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises approximately 2.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $11,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Broadcom by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 475,134,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $110,155,206,000 after buying an additional 6,573,204 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,207,120 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,647,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,294 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 93,274,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,624,718,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873,809 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $16,893,010,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 49,087,351 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,380,411,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.19, for a total value of $184,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,026,834.58. This trade represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $4,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 465,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,872,080. This trade represents a 5.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $246.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 201.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $265.43.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Broadcom from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial set a $295.00 price objective on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.25.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

