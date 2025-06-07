New Age Metals (CVE:NAM) Stock Price Up 36.8% – Time to Buy?

New Age Metals Inc. (CVE:NAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 36.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 356,427 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 457% from the average session volume of 63,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

New Age Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 52.48, a quick ratio of 17.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a market cap of C$13.60 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.32.

New Age Metals Company Profile

New Age Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. The company explores for rhodium, palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE project located in south central Alaska; and lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba.

