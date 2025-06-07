FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 129.16 ($1.75) and traded as low as GBX 128.55 ($1.74). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.75), with a volume of 1,201,349 shares trading hands.

FRP Advisory Group Stock Down 1.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £320.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 129.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 137.73.

FRP Advisory Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.95 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 0.61%. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About FRP Advisory Group

In related news, insider David Chubb purchased 22,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £31,790.69 ($43,006.89). Company insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

FRP provide solutions to create, preserve and recover value across a range of complex situations.

Specialising in forensics, corporate finance, debt, restructuring and financial advisory, we deliver strategic solutions across a broad range of situations. Our five pillar services complement each other.

