Godsey & Gibb Inc. Increases Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises 2.1% of Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Godsey & Gibb Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $95,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,410.90. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3%

KMB opened at $133.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200-day moving average is $135.46. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $124.10 and a 52-week high of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 68.66%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

