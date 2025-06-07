Sunflower Bank N.A. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sunflower Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Towneley Capital Management Inc DE now owns 488,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,011,000 after purchasing an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 93,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,194,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,333,000 after purchasing an additional 44,450 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $58.71 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $60.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.71.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

