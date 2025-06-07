Horizon Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Stock Up 2.1%

DHR stock opened at $196.13 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $171.00 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $140.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.26. Danaher had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher Paul Riley sold 15,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $3,129,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,005,442. The trade was a 51.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Steven M. Rales sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total transaction of $245,925,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,105,808 shares in the company, valued at $611,036,665.92. The trade was a 28.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $231.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

