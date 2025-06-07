Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Stock Price Up 25.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report) rose 25.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.73 and last traded at C$0.64. Approximately 1,812,352 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 252% from the average daily volume of 514,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.51.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 25.5%

The stock has a market cap of C$238.90 million, a P/E ratio of -23.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.75.

Get Sintana Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sintana Energy

In other Sintana Energy news, Director Robert Bose sold 89,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.49, for a total value of C$44,038.74. Also, Senior Officer David Lewis Cherry sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.46, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. 15.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sintana Energy Company Profile

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sintana Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintana Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.