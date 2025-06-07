Top Penny Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – June 6th

BigBear.ai, Venus Concept, and TeraWulf are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are shares of small companies that trade at low prices—often under $5 per share—and are usually listed on over-the-counter markets or smaller exchanges. Because they have low trading volumes and limited publicly available information, penny stocks tend to be highly volatile and carry greater risk of price manipulation. Investors should approach them with caution and conduct thorough research before buying. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

NYSE:BBAI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.88. 52,426,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,170,349. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.17 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.29.

Venus Concept (VERO)

Venus Concept Inc., a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Versa Pro; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

VERO traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $3.20. 59,782,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 621,775. The company has a market cap of $4.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.36. Venus Concept has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $17.49.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Shares of NASDAQ:WULF traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.39. 39,667,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,084,496. TeraWulf has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 3.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

