Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.
Upstream Bio Price Performance
UPB opened at $11.27 on Friday. Upstream Bio has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.
Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Research analysts expect that Upstream Bio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Upstream Bio
Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.
