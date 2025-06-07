Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday.

Upstream Bio Price Performance

UPB opened at $11.27 on Friday. Upstream Bio has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $29.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.39.

Get Upstream Bio alerts:

Upstream Bio (NASDAQ:UPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.71 million. Research analysts expect that Upstream Bio will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstream Bio

About Upstream Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Upstream Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Upstream Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

(Get Free Report)

Upstream Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for inflammatory diseases that focuses on severe respiratory disorders. It develops verekitug, a monoclonal antibody that targets and inhibits the thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor. The company also develops therapies to treat severe asthma, chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Upstream Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstream Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.