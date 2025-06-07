Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $92.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $66.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $49.22 and a 52-week high of $100.32.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 136.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Articles

