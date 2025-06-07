Piscataqua Savings Bank Grows Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up approximately 1.7% of Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its 200 day moving average is $232.23. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

