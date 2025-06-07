iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Breakwater Capital Group

Breakwater Capital Group lowered its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,726,000 after buying an additional 121,689 shares during the last quarter. ArborFi Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,344,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 84,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 29,809 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2,221.2% during the fourth quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 78,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $91.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $96.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3251 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

