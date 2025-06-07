Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.28% of STAG Industrial worth $19,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 204.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

STAG stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $41.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $205.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAG

STAG Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.