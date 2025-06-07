Breakwater Capital Group Lowers Stock Holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Breakwater Capital Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Breakwater Capital Group’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 37,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 699,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after purchasing an additional 17,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 39,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 3,835,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,150,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CGCP opened at $22.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a twelve month low of $21.74 and a twelve month high of $23.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0921 dividend. This is a boost from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

