Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. Raises Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. abrdn plc grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,768 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 64,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $305.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.44. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $211.54 and a 12-month high of $317.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

