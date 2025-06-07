Elk River Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Elk River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $407.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $308.67 and a one year high of $419.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $371.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.