Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 737 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $584.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $546.65 and its 200 day moving average is $541.24. The stock has a market cap of $533.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $428.86 and a 1 year high of $588.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $633.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

