Unique Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Unique Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 183.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Unique Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 182,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,234,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $10,492,000.

Shares of IWB opened at $326.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $264.17 and a 12-month high of $337.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.15.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

