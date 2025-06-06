Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Northwest Financial Advisors

Northwest Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,422,195,000 after purchasing an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,393,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,424,795,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

VOO opened at $545.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $513.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.