Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 130,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 153.3% during the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 678,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,991,000 after acquiring an additional 117,256 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 157,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 32,138 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $27.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

