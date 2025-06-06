iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Mason & Associates LLC

Mason & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Mason & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,672,147,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,441,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,865,251,000 after purchasing an additional 352,358 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,929,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,752,018,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,878,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,740,740,000 after purchasing an additional 199,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,313,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $952,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,443 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.0%

IWM opened at $208.53 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.44. The company has a market cap of $62.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

