Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Boosted by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $282,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $272.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $269.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

