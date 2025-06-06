Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,010,685,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,195.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,222,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Shares of PG stock opened at $162.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $156.58 and a 52-week high of $180.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In other news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

