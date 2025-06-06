Diligent Investors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,340 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 9,032 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.2% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 8,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% during the first quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $197.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.09, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.06. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 321,774 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,704.62. This represents a 27.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 668,962 shares of company stock worth $116,269,690. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $217.50 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stephens lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

