Bonness Enterprises Inc. Has $2.01 Million Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Bonness Enterprises Inc. reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for 0.7% of Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Bonness Enterprises Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Excalibur Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 29,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares in the company, valued at $14,815,287.99. The trade was a 30.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total transaction of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 440,664 shares of company stock worth $31,730,532. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock opened at $70.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.51. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

