RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) EVP Dantaya M. Williams Sells 16,922 Shares

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $185.68 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the first quarter worth $26,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

