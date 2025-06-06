Magnus Financial Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.37.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $765.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $771.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.67. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $725.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

