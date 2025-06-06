Next Level Private LLC Has $435,000 Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Next Level Private LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 2,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group raised Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $309.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.92.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $348.77 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $267.30 and a 1 year high of $418.50. The company has a market cap of $164.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $320.27 and its 200 day moving average is $350.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

