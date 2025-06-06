Davis Capital Management Has $88,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davis Capital Management increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.88.

Insider Activity

In other QUALCOMM news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total value of $235,270.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,661,403.70. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,064 shares of company stock valued at $8,381,948. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $147.56 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 39.51%. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.