IAM Advisory LLC Decreases Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

IAM Advisory LLC decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. IAM Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 7,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,694,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Littlejohn Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,566 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 1.6%

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $295.61 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $248.88 and a 12-month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $413.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $486.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.29 by ($0.09). UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn bought 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $320.80 per share, with a total value of $491,786.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,386.40. This represents a 34.07% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John F. Rex purchased 17,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.12 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,986.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,329,091.52. The trade was a 9.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $580.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (down from $490.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.