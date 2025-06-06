Enclave Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Enclave Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 732 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Enclave Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $660.00 to $594.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS stock opened at $605.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $554.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $437.37 and a 1 year high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $11.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

