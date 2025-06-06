Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $284,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 274.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,370,000.

IVE stock opened at $189.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.22. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

