AGH Wealth Advisors LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

AGH Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other GE Aerospace news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
GE Aerospace Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $251.73 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $253.06. The stock has a market cap of $268.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.91 and its 200 day moving average is $195.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 22.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
