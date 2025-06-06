Foster Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,482,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,272,590,000 after purchasing an additional 809,989 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,242,415 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,476,693,000 after buying an additional 2,096,431 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,415,427,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,104,295 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,904,563,000 after buying an additional 2,300,912 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,867,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $112.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average is $105.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $80.10 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.