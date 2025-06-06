SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,306 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 50,762 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.5% of SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Prospect Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 36,782 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. AGH Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Next Level Private LLC increased its position in Walmart by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT opened at $97.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.76. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.64 and a twelve month high of $105.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $782.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $2,493,888.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,972,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,166,630.71. This trade represents a 0.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total transaction of $343,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 888,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,350,158.55. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,534 shares of company stock worth $12,833,664 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

