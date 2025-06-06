Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 6,973 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. HSBC upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $115.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.58 billion, a PE ratio of 116.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.48 and a 1-year high of $187.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

