Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Prospect Financial Services LLC

Prospect Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 75.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,894 shares during the period. Prospect Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VCSH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,050,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313,379 shares in the last quarter. American Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 244.9% during the fourth quarter. American Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,042,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $257,541,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,142,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,177,000 after buying an additional 874,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,509,000 after purchasing an additional 679,632 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $79.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.46.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.